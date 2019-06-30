Patrick Bamford opens up on first season sour taste as Leeds United's pre-season hots up

Patrick Bamford says the way Leeds United ended last season meant a 10-goal return was "tough to take" amid an injury-hit campaign.

United's marquee summer signing saw his debut year in West Yorkshire hampered by a knee injury that kept him out for nearly six months.

Despite missing a large chunk of the season under Marcelo Bielsa, the former Middlesbrough man still managed to bag 10 goals and two assists across 25 appearances for the Whites.

The 25-year-old, though, admitted that despite his return the overriding feeling was one of disappointment as United's Premier League dreams were ended at the hands of Derby County in the play-offs.

"Looking back on last year there's a lot of disappointment with the way it finished," Bamford stated.

"Even though on a personal level I had lots of ups and downs, I was quite happy coming out with ten goals after being out for five and a half months.

"If we'd have gone up I'd have said it was a brilliant season. Ignoring the injury, it would have been fine. But because of everything that happened with the injury and not making it over that final hurdle, it was quite a tough one to take.

"It's about bouncing back now. We know we've got a good team, the players believe in themselves which is important."

United returned to Thorp Arch for pre-season last Monday, which has involved double and triple sessions as Bielsa prepares his squad for a second assault on the Championship.

One session, which involved the yo-yo test - an endurance exercise - stood out for Bamford as he revealed that the first week back had been a struggle.

“The legs are heavy, very heavy," he continued.

"It’s always nice to be back, but it’s been difficult. All the same it’s been enjoyable I guess.

“To be honest, the first day when we did the yo-yo test. I know that’s pretty standard for most clubs. But then more running followed and when you get back in bed after that first night, you realise we’ve started again.

“Last year I was at Middlesbrough with [Tony] Pulis and he did it differently. We went running up mountains.

“When I joined [Leeds] last year, I’d had five weeks of pre-season and did the yo-yo when I arrived. This year I did the yo-yo the first day with no pre-season and I beat it this year, so different things work different ways.

"They're both hard, but this one is difficult on the legs."