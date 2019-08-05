Patrick Bamford hails Ben White debut and promising partnership in Leeds United defence

STRIKER Patrick Bamford has hailed the composed Leeds United debut of Brighton loanee Ben White in Sunday's victory at Bristol City, declaring: "he looked like he had been there for years."

White came straight into the side for United's Championship opener as Leeds began life without fellow centre-back Pontus Jansson who has been sold to Brentford for £5.5m.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted Jansson was one of United's strongest players last term but 21-year-old White quickly formed a strong looking partnership alongside skipper Liam Cooper at the heart of the Leeds defence in Sunday's clash at Ashton Gate.

At the other end of the pitch, Bamford was highly impressed with what he saw with the Whites striker also certain that fireworks from fellow new recruit Helder Costa will be imminent.

Summer marquee signing from Wolves Costa had to settle for a place on the bench with the 25-year-old coming on for Mateusz Klich with 14 minutes left as United began their season with a 3-1 victory.

Bamford said: "The boys who came in, Costa showed a little bit in the 15 to 20 minutes but Ben White at the back - first game in the Championship and I've never seen anyone as composed as him at the back.

"That was a great positive and I think it is important that the new faces do settle in and they have.

"Being stable as a team, there has not been that many changes in terms of personnel.

"Obviously, everybody has highlighted that Pontus Jansson left but Ben came in and he looked like he had been there for years.

"For a young guy, he looks very composed and a sensible head at the back so that partnership between him and Coops looks good and then there is obviously Costa coming in.

"I don't even need to say anything about him because you have seen him before in the Championship and you know what he is like.

"As with anyone new coming into a new team, it takes time to settle and to get used to the way that Marcelo wants us to play, it was the same when I joined.

"But I am sure that when Costa comes in and comes in from the start you will start seeing that he is a top player."