Patrick Bamford and Leeds United fully focused on Manchester United clash

Patrick Bamford says Leeds United's pre-season clash with Manchester United will be great for the Whites "focus and fitness."

Marcelo Bielsa's side kicked off their preparations for the coming Championship campaign last week with victories over National League North sides York City and Guiseley.

Leeds, though, have made the trip to Australia as part of their centenary pre-season campaign where they will face the Red Devils and Western Sydney Wanderers during a week-long stay.

The Whites take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on Wednesday in Perth at the Optus stadium, and Bamford says he and his team-mates are looking forward to the test.

"We're expecting a good run around," he said.

"I think compared to the last game we played, no disrespect to York as obviously it was important to get the first few minutes, but it'll be a totally different test.

"They'll be a team who will keep the ball. It'll be a great game to get our fitness up. There will probably be periods where we don't touch the ball for a while and then we'll have it for a while.

"That's how it is. The big teams let you have the ball then pounce on mistakes. It's going to be a good one for focus and for fitness.

"I'm not sure how rowdy the Australian Leeds fans are but I'm sure it'll be a great atmosphere.

"I know that they're excited for us to come out here and obviously Leeds against Manchester United is a massive game."

Asked about those supporters who have made the trip from West Yorkshire, he added: "I think you appreciate it even more after flying the whole way.

"You understand how big of a commitment it is to come out here. It means a lot and it just shows how big the club and support base is."