Patient Jamie Shackleton waiting in the wings with Leeds United competition for places key

JAMIE SHACKLETON has had to be patient for Leeds United starts.

Four league outings from the off for a midfielder blessed with strength, energy, pace and a fine array of passing skills.

And, if Shackleton has his way, goals will be added to that list in the near future too.

Still only 19 years of age, Shackleton’s future is undeniably bright.

All that’s missing is a regular Whites starting berth.

Yet the teen would be prepared to wait for the good of the team with the midfielder hailing vital strength in depth that has put United top of the Championship and very much intent on staying there.

Four months after lining up from the off in United’s play-offs semi-final second leg against Derby County at Elland Road, Academy product Shackleton was handed his fourth Leeds start in Sunday’s Championship clash at Barnsley in replacing the injured Adam Forshaw.

Injury also put paid to the final throes of Forshaw’s campaign last term, yet the former Everton, Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough midfielder has been Whites head coach’s choice in centre-midfield since the start of this season.

Forshaw has rewarded Bielsa with some stellar displays, yet a hip problem picked up in the build-up to Sunday’s Yorkshire derby at Oakwell, handed Shackleton his chance.

With Forshaw looking on in support, his replacement excelled, with the teen, who can play in a variety of positions, strongly advertising his claims to be a regular starter.

Forshaw, though, whose hip problem is not serious, is fully expected to be back to fitness for Saturday’s Championship clash against Derby County at Elland Road.

It means Shackleton might well find himself back on the bench where even Arsenal’s England under-21s striker, Eddie Nketiah, has found himself.

But either way, Bielsa has options in abundance which Shackleton says has been key to putting his men top of the division.

“Everyone in the squad wants the same thing,” said Shackleton, assessing the competition to bag a starting berth.

“Everyone is fit, everyone is ready to play and whether you are in the starting XI or on the bench, like you saw when the lads went on from the bench and got the first goal, everyone is so together.

“Everyone is pushing in the same direction whether you are starting the game or on the bench because once your chance comes you have got to be ready. The competition for places is key.

“We have got depth we have got in each position, people coming off the bench like Eddie coming on and he is scoring goals.

“It’s vital really that people are competing for places and it’s a positive, competitive environment really for everyone to work in. Everyone wants to be starting games, everyone wants to be playing 90 minutes and that’s the key thing.

“That’s what everyone wants and, if you have to be patient and you have to wait for that, then, fair enough, but everyone is ready when the chance comes to step in and the starting XI will be just as strong.”

For Shackleton, a first start in the Whites XI came in the EFL Cup clash at home to Bolton Wanderers last August, three days after the teen had made his Whites debut as a 73rd-minute substitute in the 4-1 win at Derby County.

He then made his full league debut just one week later in the 2-2 draw at Swansea City and, despite having to be patient, the midfielder has made giant strides since.

This summer even featured a first national call with Shackleton representing England Under-20s in the Toulon Tournament.

"I enjoyed it," said the Whites midfielder.

"I played the second game at Switzerland and we won that 1-0 and it was a good international break overall.

"The style at England is different to here and it's definitely an experience learning under different managers and how they want you to play and overall it is going to improve me as a player."

Assessing his targets in his second season at Leeds, Shackleton said: “Just to play as much as possible really, when the chance comes to take it, and just to play as many games here at this club as possible.

“And more goals to my game, that’s another target as well!”

Yet the overriding target is promotion with Shackleton hoping a rapid rise up the ranks with Leeds United ends with a place in the Premier League next term.

“We just take one game at a time,” said Shackleton.

“We are back at the top of the table and now the aim is to keep winning games and we will stay there.

“It’s as simple as that really. We will take one game at a time, go for the three points and look to stay at the top of the league.”