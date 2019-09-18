Pablo Hernandez is one of Leeds United's most accurate progressive passers of the ball (Pic: Getty)

Pass masters - where Leeds United trio rank in Championship's top 30 for 'progressive' passing accuracy

A Leeds United trio are among the very best in the Championship when it comes to progressive passes.

Football data platform Wyscout has ranked the division's top 30 players when it comes to the accuracy of their progressive passes - a forward pass of 30m or more from a player's own half, or at least 10m in the opponent's half.

30th (77.05%) The Wigan Athletic left-back has played seven games in the Championship (Pic: Getty)

1. Antonee Robinson

30th (77.05%) The Wigan Athletic left-back has played seven games in the Championship (Pic: Getty)
Getty
Buy a Photo
29th (77.19%) - Preston North End's 24-year-old defender has played 680 minutes of Championship action this season (Pic: Getty)

2. Ben Davies

29th (77.19%) - Preston North End's 24-year-old defender has played 680 minutes of Championship action this season (Pic: Getty)
Getty
Buy a Photo
28th (77.27%) The 27-year-old defender has played six of Brentford's Championship fixtures (Pic: Getty)

3. Julian Jeanvier

28th (77.27%) The 27-year-old defender has played six of Brentford's Championship fixtures (Pic: Getty)
Getty
Buy a Photo
27th (77.97%) Middlesbrough's 30-year-old midfielder has 552 Championship minutes of action under his belt so far (Pic: Getty)

4. Adam Clayton

27th (77.97%) Middlesbrough's 30-year-old midfielder has 552 Championship minutes of action under his belt so far (Pic: Getty)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8