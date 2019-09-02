Pair of Leeds United players will battle it out for PFA award

Have your say

A pair of Leeds United players have been shortlisted for the PFA Fans Championship Player of the Month title for August.

Patrick Bamford is vying with Whites team-mate Ben White for the award.

Swansea City's Borja Baston, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen, Preston's Daniel Johnson and Lyle Taylor of Charlton are the other nominees.

Bamford has hit the ground running in terms of goalscoring, with four in six appearances.

The striker has had plenty of chances in a promising start to the season for Leeds and has hit the target with eight of his 20 efforts so far.

His overall play has come in for praise from boss Marcelo Bielsa, who lauded his ability to give Leeds a focal point for attacks and an outlet.

White has been the pleasant surprise package of the new campaign.

The Brighton defender, signed on a season-long loan this summer, has played with a maturity and composure beyond his 21 years.

He's taken to Championship football like a duck to water, having only played in League Two and League One previously.

White leads his team in interceptions (4.2) made per game and his passing accuracy stands at 87.6 per cent.

Fans can vote for the award HERE