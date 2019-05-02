Pablo Hernandez reveals what Marcelo Bielsa told him before Leeds United allowed Aston Villa's walk-in goal

Pablo Hernandez says Leeds United's players "accepted" Marcelo Bielsa's decision to allow a walk-in goal against Aston Villa following a "confusing" few minutes of action at Elland Road.

United's 1-1 draw with Dean Smith's side dominated headlines across the world following Mateusz Klich's contentious opening goal in the 72nd minute of the Championship clash.

The Pole continued playing on after the visitors seemingly stopped due to an injury to forward Jonathan Kodjia in the centre circle as he latched onto a through ball from team-mate Tyler Roberts.

Klich found the back of the net with a neat finish in the resulting attack which sparked ugly scenes between the two teams as a melee ensued amid the celebrations in LS11.

Anwar El Ghazi was sent off with Patrick Bamford and Conor Hourihane both receiving yellow cards from referee Stuart Attwell in the aftermath following a long delay.

The 23-year-old winger, though, saw his red card rescinded upon appeal with United striker Bamford now expected to miss the next two games after being charged with 'deception of a match official' by the Football Association following his role in the dismissal.

Bielsa responded to the incident by allowing Albert Adomah to score unopposed to level up the game despite the best efforts of Pontus Jansson who attempted to dispossess the Villa man.

Hernandez, who was one of two players Bielsa called over to the bench in the wake of the opening goal, has now given his version of events.

“It was a bit confusing," Hernandez told Cadena Cope.

"See the play in detail, there is no need for the striker, he stays on the ground and the referee does not whistle, he lets it go.

“Marcelo called me and also the captain, who told us that he thought that what we had to do was let them score to equalise the game.

“We all looked at each other and decided that if it was the coach’s instructions, it was the right thing to do.

"We accept your orders.”