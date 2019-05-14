Our dedicated Frank Lampard 'Spygate' cartoon following Leeds United's brilliant Oasis-inspired chant

Frank Lampard said it was all good fun, so we've joined in too.

After United fans serenaded the Derby County head coach at Pride Park on Saturday evening with a brilliant Oasis-inspired Spygate song, our cartoonist Graeme Bandiera decided to grab his paint brush once again.

The Whites welcome the Rams to Elland Road on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Leeds hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the fixture after Marcelo Bielsa's sides victory at Pride Park last weekend, which was the first time the teams had met since the infamous Spygate incident.

The Argentine saw one of his coaching staff caught outside County's training ground in the build-up to the fixture between the two clubs in January.

Leeds were subsequently fined £200,000 for the incident, in which Bielsa paid in full himself.

United fans poked fun at the situation in Derbyshire with an inventive new song set to the tune of Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis, which inspired our latest cartoon after Lampard's blessing.

He said: "It is good fun. As a Chelsea player, there was a rivalry always with Leeds.

"We didn't play them that much because we were in the Premier League, but that comes with it."

"I will take a song all day long. My worry is what the players do on the pitch."

It's all in good fun, Frank.

Here are the full lyrics to the song:

All of the spies are hidden away / Just try not to worry / You’ll beat us some day / We beat you at home / We beat you away / Stop crying Frank Lampard