Opposition boss thinks Leeds United are finally going up this year

WIGAN ATHLETIC boss Paul Cook believes Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa will get it right at the second time of asking and seal promotion to the Premier League at the end of the new campaign.

Cook's men will welcome Bielsa's Whites for their third test of the new Championship season at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon with Leeds unbeaten following a 3-1 win at Bristol City and 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Wigan beat visiting Cardiff City 3-2 on the opening day but then suffered a 3-0 reverse at Preston North End.

Cook hopes his side can now up their game to pick up a positive result against Leeds but whatever the conclusion of this weekend's fixture, the Wigan boss thinks the Whites are finally going up.

Cook also tipped unfancied Sheffield United to win promotion last term before the Blades duly sealed the division's second automatic promotion spot behind Norwich City as Leeds slipped to third before suffering heartache against Derby County in the play-offs.

"Leeds are a very good team, with a very good coach,” said 52-year-old Liverpudlian Cook.

“The set-up is great, and everything is set up for it to be a Premier League club again.

"Everyone in the game will have an opinion about Leeds United.

“But I think the best opinions are for the people inside the club to have - and not for everyone else.

“Personally, I feel Leeds will go up this year.

“The experience they gained last season will stand them in really good success.

"But as far as we’re concerned, it’s all about us - and whether we can get anything out of the game."