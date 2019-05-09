One of Marcelo Bielsa's former players has a crazy TATTOO of the Leeds United boss

We've already seen a Leeds United fan get a Marcelo Bielsa tattoo - and he has now surprisingly been joined by one of the Argentine's former players.

Yes, you read right. Lucho Gonzalez, formerly of French club Marseille, has only gone and got a caricature of Bielsa on his right leg.

Why? Well, the midfielder was already full of admiration for the 63-year-old after he coached Gonzalez and his Argentina teammates to an Olympics Games gold medal in 2004.

But it was last month's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, in which Bielsa allowed Albert Adomah to walk the ball into the net, that prompted him into a Bielsa tattoo.

It's fair to say the resemblance is uncanny as it display El Loco in his infamous squat position.

"I recently made a caricature of (Marcelo) Bielsa," the current Athletico Paranaense man told TyC Sports.

"Especially after what happened with the issue of fair play, order your team to make a goal speaks a lot of what is as a coach and as a person."