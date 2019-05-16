One Direction's Niall Horan among those to back at Leeds United following Derby's Championship play-off triumph

Have your say

Leeds United's official Twitter account has certainly dished out it's fair share of banter this season - and now those on the receiving end are harshly hitting back.

Those concerned have used The Whites' Championship play-off exit to Derby County last night as a way of seeking revenge.

Back in October, the former One Direction star Niall Horan took aim at Marcelo Bielsa's men, saying "no one likes Leeds" when a fan asked him to send the club "a bit of luck."

The Whites admin soon came to the fan's defence, sending Twitter into meltdown when they said: "No one likes your solo career #BringBack1D"

Horan had remained quiet since but soon took to Twitter after the full-time whistle last night to deliver his brutal response.

With a screen grab of Leeds' early-season 1D roasting, Horran tweeted: "Between @dcfcofficial and I we’ve played at Wembley more times in the last 12 years than you lot."

Given matters are still raw following Leeds' 4-3 aggregate defeat, we're not expecting an imminent response from the admin team and will likely wait for a moment to hit back.

We're big fans of @LeedsEverywhere's reply, though, who produced a very good response...

"It took you 7 months to think of a reply... 6 months longer than your solo career lasted"

The 25-year-old wasn't the only one to kick Leeds when they were down with Pizza Hut also getting involved.

It comes after the pair came to blow in January over the Spygate saga.

"We’ve just seen a suspicious looking man peering through our chef’s window," Pizza Hut tweeted at the start of 2019.

"Can you let us know if you’re planning to put Pizza on the menu in the club canteen?"

At the time, the Whites admin team were in no mood to let it slip, launching a ruthless response.

They replied: "Prefer @dominos thanks! They don’t take a week to deliver a tweet"

Pizza Hut then fought back with a brutal response, pointing towards their last title success in 1992.

"Bit rich coming from a club that hasn't delivered since 1992... Want some Pizza? Click here. You won't regret it. Even if you're a Leeds fan."

And the landed another hellish response last night.

"Guess this one is going to have to stay in our drafts for a bit longer, @LUFC," they tweeted without a image mocking the Whites' wait for a trophy.

Social media... we have no words...