Oliver Sarkic departs Leeds United for Burton Albion

LEEDS United forward Oliver Sarkic has joined Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion on a permanent transfer.

Sarkic joined Leeds from Benfica in September 2017, initially on loan, and spent last season on loan with Spanish side Barakaldo CF.

The 22-year-old Montenegro under-21 international leaves the Whites without having made an appearance for the first team.

Sarkic said: "I'm really impatient to make my mark on English football. Injuries and other circumstances mean I have been quite unfortunate in the last year and a half but now I'm ready to show what I can do."

Brewers boss Nigel Clough added: "He has had a rough 18 months or so and he’s looking to rebuild his career a little bit.

“He has had offers from abroad, but he wants to stay in England, and he’s enjoyed his few days with us."