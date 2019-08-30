Northern Ireland's Alfie McCalmont and England's Nohan Kenneh join Leeds United's list of international call-ups

Have your say

Leeds United duo Alfie McCalmont and Nohan Kenneh have both been called into international action over the forthcoming break.

McCalmont will link-up with Northern Ireland's Under-21s squad for their fixtures against Malta (September 6) and Finland (September 10).

The 19-year-old featured in Michael O'Neill's senior training camp over the summer alongside Whites utility man Stuart Dallas but is yet to be handed his first full cap.

Kenneh, meanwhile, has been included in Kevin Betsy's England Under-17s squad for the Syrenka Cup in Poland.

The 16-year-old will travel with the Young Lions where they could face up to three fixtures depending on their progression.

Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke were earlier called up to the England Under-20s squad while Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah was also picked by Aidy Boothroyd for the Under-21s.

United will also have a host of senior stars in action over the international break with Mateusz Klich, Gjanni Alioski, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas all chosen to represent their countries.