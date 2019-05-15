Leeds arrive at Elland Road

No pyro, no party! 7 incredible photos from Leeds United's raucous Elland Road welcome ahead of Derby showdown

Leeds United fans gave their side quite the welcome at Elland Road on Wednesday evening ahead of the play-off clash with Derby County.

Check out some of the best photos right here.

One fan welcomes Leeds with a flare.

1. Flares!

One fan welcomes Leeds with a flare.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
No sweets this week... from what we could see!

2. Here comes Marcelo

No sweets this week... from what we could see!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Yorkshire Pirlo!

3. Phillips arrives

The Yorkshire Pirlo!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
He's in before the smoke bombs...

4. Bill is here

He's in before the smoke bombs...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2