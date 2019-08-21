Nigel Martyn assesses Kiko Casilla's start to Leeds United career

FORMER Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn says the saves for Kiko Casilla will look after themselves during a consistent run of games for the Whites.

Triple Champions League winning goalkeeper Casilla joined the Whites from Real Madrid during the January transfer window but questions were raised after a mix up with skipper Liam Cooper led to a goal for Jack Marriott in the Championship play-off semi final second leg against Derby County at Elland Road in which defeated ended United's season.

Casilla had been making a habit of darting off his line and outside the box but the 32-year-old has made a strong start to the new Championship campaign with the Spaniard having now kept back to back clean sheets in the 3-0 win at Salford City in the Carabao Cup first round and Saturday's 2-0 success at Championship hosts Wigan Athletic.

"He came partway through last season and the club were doing well," said Martyn, speaking exclusively to 888sport.

"He’s a senior player with lots of experience so it was a good signing.

"I just think that he made high-profile mistakes during the run-in and that is when you have to be at your most consistent.

"Because he made a couple of errors at that point people jumped onto his back a bit and what he’s got to do now is string performances together where he is very consistent.

"He doesn’t have to make great saves.

"You just cut the errors out and do what you should be doing.

"The saves will look after themselves.

"He’s very keen to come for high balls and in the Championship with lots of bodies around sometimes you can get caught out doing that.

"Choosing the right time to come for his crosses is what he needs to do and he will be working hard on that.

"Let’s hope he has a great season."

