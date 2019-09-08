'My future is in Leeds United's hands' - Stuart Dallas on the final year of his contract, his desire to stay at Elland Road and his home from home

Stuart Dallas has placed his future in Leeds United’s hands, having fallen madly in love with life in West Yorkshire.

The Northern Irishman is into the final year of his contract at Elland Road, having been a White since the summer of 2015, when they bought him from Championship rivals Brentford.

At the age of 28 and with a young family settled in the region, Dallas has plenty of non-footballing motivation to stay put.

“I’m in the last year of my contract so let’s see what happens,” said the man who cost Leeds just over £1m.

“It’s something that’s in the clubs hands, we’ll see.

“I would love to be there. It’s somewhere my kids are growing up now, my wee girl goes to school there, the two boys aren’t just at school yet but it’s home for them, it’s all they’ve known and my wife is there too.”

Dallas was born and bred in Cookstown, County Tyrone, where he met wife Juneve as a high school student.

But after three years living in London, he and his loved ones found a home away from home up north and he has no plans to move again – not even if his career takes him to another club.

“I love where I live,” he said.

“Even if later down the line if my career moved on and I was to move on, I would probably still live there, I love everything about it.”

It isn’t just a happy home life that makes Dallas so keen to remain at the club.

Job satisfaction is at an all-time high under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who employs the Ulsterman as a full-back or wing-back

“Love it, it’s great,” he said, speaking in Belfast, where tomorrow night he and Northern Ireland will face Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

“We know now, after the year we had last year, what to expect from [Marcelo Bielsa].

“Obviously it helps when you’re playing but I love it.

“I’m learning every day even though I’m getting older.

“Everybody loves working under him and I think you can see that in the performances.”