Leeds United travel to Millwall on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as the Whites look to build on their midweek win over West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will meet the media at Thorp Arch at lunchtime to discuss all the latest news with injuries mounting up for the Argentine. Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton have been ruled out in the immediate future, leaving opportunities for those on the fringes of the squad. Follow live below: