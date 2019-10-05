Millwall v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa makes two enforced changes, ex Whites forward on Lions bench

Marcelo Bielsa has been forced to make two changes to his Leeds United side for today's clash with Millwall.

With Jamie Shackleton out injured, Luke Ayling returns to the side for his first start of the season and will take the captain's armband, while Gaetano Berardi replaces Liam Cooper in the centre of the defence.

Ayling is set to play on the right hand side of the back four, Stuart Dallas moving into the middle of the park to partner Mateusz Klich.

Cooper and Shackleton both picked up injuries in midweek against West Brom, the former expected to be out for up to six weeks, the latter for up to four weeks.

For the hosts, Shane Ferguson and Ben Thompson come in for Connor Mahoney and ex Leeds United forward Matt Smith who both drop to the bench.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; J. Wallace, Leonard, Thompson, Molumby, Ferguson; Bradshaw. Subs: Sandford; Pearce, Williams, Mahoney, O’Brien, Smith, Bodvarsson.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Alioski, Berardi, White, Phillips, Dallas, Mateusz, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah.