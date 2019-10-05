Millwall v Leeds United - last five meetings: Whites The Den record makes difficult reading

Leeds United will be hoping to end their winless run at The Den which dates back to 2012 on Saturday as the Whites travel to London for the second time in seven days.

Millwall has been an unpleasant place to play in recent years for United, having lost their previous four visits without scoring prior to last season's late salvaged draw.

Millwall 1 Leeds United 1 (Championship) - Saturday, September 15, 2018

Jack Harrison's last minute equaliser preserved Leeds' unbeaten start to the season, scoring his sides first goal at The Den since 2012.

Jed Wallace opened the scoring ten minutes into the second half, arguably against the run of play as United had squandered a number of chances in the first half, dominating proceedings.

Just before the visitors equalised, the two benches clashed as a result of Millwall running down the clock. Marcelo Bielsa later apologised and took full responsibility for the heated situation.

Results elsewhere ensured Bielsa's team maintained their place at the top of the league, whilst Millwall sat 19th.

Millwall 1 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Saturday, September 16, 2017

In a season where Leeds were in the play offs at Christmas and a dramatic dip in form saw them finish 13th, Millwall finished strongly, narrowly missing out on the top six.

This particular contest was in no way a 'contest', as a lacklustre Leeds United performance saw the Whites lose their unbeaten start under Thomas Christiansen.

Aiden O'Brien netted the only goal of the game on 73 minutes for a deserved Millwall victory.

Kalvin Phillips headed wide United's best opening, but the failure to have a single shot on target will ensure this one doesn't live long in the memory.

Millwall 2 Leeds United 0 (Championship) - Saturday, August 9, 2014

A campaign of change in Yorkshire saw owner Massimo Cellino recruit an influx of Italian players, and employed three different head coaches to take charge of Leeds over the course of the season.

The first of those being Dave Hockaday, a man whose previous managerial experience consisted of Forest Green Rovers in non-league.

So it was to no surprise really that the Whites found themselves behind in this opening day fixture after only eight minutes, through Mark Beevers' close range effort.

Shaun Williams doubled the lead from the spot two minutes from time after seventeen year old debutant, Lewis Cook, was penalised for a foul. Remember him?

Leeds went on to finish 15th , as Darko Milanic and Neil Redfearn also took turns in the hot seat, Millwall though, succumbed to relegation into League One.

Millwall 2 Leeds United 0 (Championship) - Saturday, September 28, 2013

Millwall took full advantage of a cagey affair to earn their third successive win, whilst Brian McDermott's side suffered their third straight defeat.

A tightly contested first half saw Alex Mowatt have the visitors' best chance, forcing a save from David Forde, and Martyn Waghorn saw his effort hit the post for the home team.

The lack of quality on show required somebody to take the game by the scruff of the neck, which is exactly what Martyn Woolford did with a fine strike past Paddy Kenny.

Scott Malone added a second after neat combination play with Liam Trotter, but the goalscorer almost put the ball in his own net minutes later, clearing the ball off his own post.

There was still time for the post to be struck again, this time via Woolford.

Millwall 1 Leeds United 0 (Championship) - Sunday, November 18, 2012

A late Chris Wood header condemned Leeds to defeat, despite the away side defending valiantly with ten men for most of the second half.

Luke Varney was shown a straight red for an elbow three minutes after the restart, and the ten men were five minutes away from a hard fought point.

The Whites finished the season firmly in mid table, seven points from the drop, seven points off the top six.