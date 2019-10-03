Millwall forward Matt Smith on his "good rapport" with Leeds United supporters ahead of Whites reunion

Former Leeds United striker Matt Smith says he has a "good rapport" with all of his former clubs ahead of this weekend's reunion with the Whites.

Smith spent a little over 12 months at Elland Road after signing in 2013 from Oldham Athletic during a turbulent period for the club.

The 30-year-old made 47 appearances for United, bagging 14 goals in the process before he was sold to Fulham on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2014.

The 6ft 6ins striker now plys his trade with Neil Harris' Millwall, with United and the Lions coming head to head this weekend in the capital in Championship action.

Smith had put pen to paper in West Yorkshire on an improved three-year deal just a week before his departure, but says he still holds fond memories of his time in LS11 and believes the supporters will too.

“In the same vein I’d expect it from the Leeds fans as well," he said last month of a good reception against old club QPR.

“I’ve always had a good rapport with the fans of the clubs I have been at, for the simple reason I wear my heart on my sleeve and work hard.

“I have a good work ethic. I consider myself to be a good professional. I think the first thing fans look for, more so than talent, is how hard does this guy want to work for the club? They see that with me."

Asked whether he would celebrate against any of his former sides, he revealed: “I don’t think any fan in my case would begrudge me celebrating a goal.

"They understand I’ve always given my all for the club while I’ve been there. I’ve got the utmost respect for those clubs and really enjoyed my time there.

“You always want to do well. You’ve got memories of your time at the team. Let’s be honest, every game there is only three points available so it’s not like you can do any better against them.

“You’re talking about clubs I’ve been at where there has been a real revolving door of managers. Leeds was well-documented with the ownership changeover and the craziness which evolved there. Likewise at QPR – I played under a number of different managers.

“Unfortunately that comes with a number of different philosophies and styles – some I suited and some I didn’t. I gave my all in terms of what was asked."