Millwall boss Neil Harris quits role two days before visit of Leeds United

Millwall manager Neil Harris has resigned from his role two days before the visit of Leeds United to The Den.

The Lions confirmed the news this evening in a statement.

Harris enjoyed a fine start to the current Championship season, winning three of the first four outings and drawing the other.

But since then Millwall are winless in eight games.

In midweek they were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Luton Town.

Harris, whose assistant David Livermore has also left the club, became Millwall boss in 2015 and led them to Wembley, twice, earning a promotion to the Championship.

First team Adam Barrett will take temporary charge of the side for this weekend's game against the Whites as Millwall begin the search for a new manager.

Millwall chairman John Berylson said: “Firstly I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to Neil for all of his hard work, commitment, determination and inarguable success as manager of this great football club.

“During his time in charge we have achieved so much and so many of his greatest moments as manager will live long in the memory of all Millwall fans fortunate to have seen and enjoyed them.

“Neil’s achievements ensure that he is listed alongside some of the club’s greatest-ever managers, furthering his legendary standing at Millwall."