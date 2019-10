Leeds United failed to silence the Lions roar on the pitch at the New Den.

Yet the away following was as loud and as proud as ever as around 2,200 fans made their way to south London for the Championship clash which saw Gaetano Berardi see red. Our snapper Simon Hulme was on hand to capture the following in these photos. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Graham Smyth's player ratings | Graham Smyth's big match verdict

1. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Whites watching Are you featured? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more