Meet the Derby County fan who got a 'Chris Martin 1-1' tattoo after the Leeds United clash

A Derby County fan on holiday with his friends decided to get a permanent reminder of his side's draw against Leeds United.

Liam Scott, 20, was on holiday with his friends, watching the match in a bar.

Chris Martin tattoo

When Derby County striker Chris Martin came on a substitute, he vowed that he would get a tattoo if he scored.

In the 91st minute of the game, the striker bagged a goal to equalise against the Whites and secure a draw.

Liam, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, said: "I was on holiday in Albefueria and we had all gone to a bar for a few drinks and to watch the game.

"When Chris Martin came on as a substitute, I said to my mates I'd get a tattoo of his name, the date, the venue and the score.

"When it went in I went to the tattoo shop and got it done."

The picture of Liam's tattoo went viral on Twitter following the match.

He added: "I have got 15 tattoos, all of which I got while on holidays."