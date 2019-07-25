Meet Graham Smyth, Yorkshire Evening Post's new chief Leeds United football writer's profile, Twitter & reaction

Meet Graham Smyth - the latest signing sprinting into the Leeds United team here at the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Since the YEP Leeds United Twitter account dropped the news on Graham Smyth's appointment, fans have been flocking to congratulate the new Chief Leeds United Football Writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post following the departure of Phil Hay.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has appointed Graham Smyth as the new chief football writer to spearhead coverage of Leeds United.

Yorkshire Evening Post editor Hannah Thaxter said: "Graham joins us from the Derbyshire Times and The Star where he has been covering Chesterfield for the last three years.

"He prevailed out of a competitive field in a tough interview process because of his fresh ideas and contacts and his ability to engage readers with his compelling writing and analysis across all platforms.

"Graham joins Lee Sobot and Joe Urquhart to complete the reporting team, which follows the departure of Phil Hay. Their combined knowledge and skillsets will ensure that the YEP's coverage of Leeds United continues to lead the field both on and off the ball.

"Graham will join the newsroom on Monday, July 29 ready for what will no doubt be another dramatic season for Leeds United in its centenary year."

The first reaction? 'Any news Graham?', of course.

@MickyPKerr said: "Congratulations Graham! Good luck covering the most mental club in English history."

@Laurinaaa_ said: "Good luck graham you’ve got some big shoes to Phil."

@Forza_Pt said: "Chesterfield FC was just a mild apprenticeship mate.....gird your loins for the footballing equivalent of the Seventh Circle of Hell"