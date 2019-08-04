Mateusz Klich highlights Leeds United dominance ahead of Bristol City test

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich has highlighted Leeds United's dominance against Bristol City over their last two meetings ahead of Sunday's Championship opener at Ashton Gate (kick-off 4.30pm).

Goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez gave the Whites a 2-0 success at Elland Road last November after the Robins had seen Josh Brownhill sent off five minutes before the hour as part of a game in which the visitors had just one shot on target.

The two sides then met again at Ashton Gate in March with City again mustering one shot on goal as a ninth-minute strike from Patrick Bamford gave Leeds a 1-0 triumph - after which Robins boss Lee Johnson said he hoped to face the Whites again in the play-offs.

Johnson's side then missed the top six altogether in finishing eighth with their new quest for promotion beginning with Sunday afternoon's showdown against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"To be fair, every game in the Championship is difficult and Bristol away is just the same, a difficult game," said Klich.

"I know that Bristol talked last season that they wanted to play us in the play-offs and stuff like this but they have two shots on target in two games against us.

"Let's hope they are going to have the same amount of shots this season and we are going to win because we are going there for a win and for three points.

"It doesn't matter where we go, we just want to win."