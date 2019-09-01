Mateusz Klich hails Leeds United chemistry with no "big ego" in Marcelo Bielsa's squad

Mateusz Klich believes Marcelo Bielsa's side have the perfect chemistry following Leeds United's strong start in their quest for Premier League football.

The 29-year-old featured in every one of United's Championship fixtures last term before the Whites fell short in the play-offs in May.

Bielsa's team have started the season in great form and sit third in the Championship table after suffering their first defeat of the campaign against Swansea City this weekend.

United have won four, drawn one and lost one of their opening six league fixtures of the season.

Klich, though, believes that the players Bielsa has now assembled at Thorp Arch are the perfect mix claiming there is "no big ego" in the squad.

"It is a really good group," Klich told Saturday's matchday programme.

"There is no big ego and all of the lads are very good. We have a great chemistry. We all want the same thing, we have one goal - to get to the Premier League - and everyone realises that.

"No matter if you are on the bench or playing, everyone wants to win games.

"It is a great feeling and we have to keep it up."

Asked about having more strength in depth this season from the bench, he added: "You don't just need 11 players, you need 18-20 players with a good level, especially in the Championship.

"Knowing players on the bench can come in and help to score goals and provide assists when you are tired or the other team is tired is great.

"We've got players on the bench now who played in the Premier League last season, so we have a really good team.

"I hope everyone stays fit and I believe we can play better than last season."