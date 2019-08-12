Mateusz Klich expects Leeds United changes and plays down spice of Salford City cup clash

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Mateusz Klich expects plenty of changes for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Salford City but is confident the Whites will have more than enough quality to get through.

Klich featured in every single league game for Leeds last season but the Pole started United's two EFL Cup ties on the bench and is expecting a similar scenario one year on.

With the Whites back in Championship action at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Klich anticipates head coach Marcelo Bielsa making widescale changes but the Pole is confident United have the required strength in depth to book a place in the second round.

"Last season I was on the bench for the Carabao Cup so let's see on Tuesday," said Klich, speaking after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Championship visitors Nottingham Forest.

"I think there's going to be a lot of changes because last season there were a lot of changes for the Carabao Cup.

"We have got players ready to play and they want to play as well.

"They didn't play Saturday and they are going to play probably on Tuesday so that's good for everyone to get minutes and games.

"We want to go there and win the game and come back home."

Asked if he was expecting a tasty encounter given Salford's Manchester United links, Klich said: "I'd expect to go there and then we go back home, nothing more than that."

Red Devils class of 92 Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt all own ten per cent each of Salford who have gone from the Northern Premier League Division One North to League Two in four years following four promotions in the last five seasons.