Mateusz Bogusz set for Salford City involvement after impressing Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Mateusz Bogusz is "very close" to his starting line-up after taking advantage of his pre-season opportunities.

The 17-year-old impressed during the club's tour of Australia last month and bagged the opening goal in the 2-1 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Bogusz joined the Elland Road outfit in January from Polish side Ruch Chorzow as a development signing, but has been fast tracked into the senior squad.

The playmaker has been named on the bench for the opening two Championship fixtures this season and is expected to be in the Whites line-up to face Salford City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

"Mateusz Bogusz will be inside the group," Bielsa revealed.

"He has shown his skills. Now he is very close to the team that is playing the games at the weekend but he has to develop a lot of things yet.

"Because one thing is to have capabilities to deserve to be in the first XI. And another thing is to play and show these capabilities you have.

"He has the capabilities, the skills, he didn't have opportunities enough to show it, but he took advantage of the minutes that he had in the games."