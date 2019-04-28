Matesuz Klich reveals reason he scored controversial goal which sparked "crazy scenes" during Leeds United v Aston Villa

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich said he has unaware that Jonathan Kodjia was down injured when scoring the opening goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road that sparked "crazy" scenes between Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Klich latched on to a touch from Tyler Roberts with Villa striker Kodjia on the ground injured in the 72nd minute with United's Polish midfielder making his way into the penalty box before slamming home the opening goal into the far right corner.

With Villa furious that Leeds had not stopped play, the goal sparked a mass bust up which led to Villa's Anwar El Ghazi being shown a straight red-card with ConorHourihane and United's Patrick Bamford also booked.

Under instruction from Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds then allowed Villa to immediately walk in an equalising goal from kick-off through substitute Albert Adomah though not without resistance from Pontus Jansson who still attempted to tackle Adomah as he made his way through.

Klich, though, said it was only fair that Leeds had allowed Villa to equaliser with the Pole unaware of Kodjia's injury as he made his way in on goal.

"To be fair I didn't see him laying on the ground and I just carried on the action," said Klich.

"I was focused on the goal and if I'd seen that I shouldn't be doing this but I didn't see anything and it went crazy after that.

"Obviously I scored a goal and they told us we are going to kick the ball away and it all kicked off.

"We let them score and fair enough, 1-1.

"Overall we should have won the game anyway.

"We should have scored more goals and that's it."

Reflecting on the 1-1 draw which followed back to back losses against Wigan Athletic and Brentford, Klich said: "I think we played some good football, we were the better team and we should win the game.

"In the last couple of games, we had a problem with scoring goals, we had to take our chances and we didn't score.

"But we came back to good fitness today, everyone felt well, we were sharp and we had a lot of recoveries on the side of Aston Villa.

"We were the better team I think and I hope we will win against Ipswich and we will build a little momentum and go to the play-offs."