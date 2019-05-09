Mason Bennett makes Spygate jibe ahead of Derby County v Leeds United play-off showdown

Derby County striker Mason Bennett says Leeds United "can send who they want" and admits the Rams were left "fuming" with Spygate ahead of the two sides play-off first leg at Pride Park.

United make the trip to face the Rams on Saturday evening after the pair were pitted together in the Championship play-offs with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs.

Leeds came out victorious on both occasions during the campaign with a 4-1 victory in Derbyshire before a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

The clash in LS11, though, was overshadowed by 'Spygate' after a member of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff was caught outside Derby's training ground in the build-up to the game.

The club incurred a £200,000 fine from the EFL for the incident, which the Whites head coach recently revealed he had paid himself in full.

County striker Bennett, who was speaking ahead of the two-legged clash, admitted that it had left him and his team-mates "fuming" and that the Rams owe United one.

"We were fuming about the whole (Spygate) situation with Leeds," he told Derbyshire Live.

"The (Derby) fans have been singing, 'We're coming for you' - I think that's the message. That's what we need to do.

"The gaffer (Frank Lampard) is buzzing for those games and we are as well as a team. Hopefully, we can go and put on a performance."

Asked if he felt Derby owed Leeds one, he said: "Yes, definitely.

"It was a tough week, that week, with them sending a spy down.

"People try to get the edge on you in football but like we said and the gaffer said previously and after that, we need to stick together as a squad and get the result we need to get.

"They can send who they want! We're in top form at the moment. We've only lost one in our last 12, so it's great form to take into the play-offs. Hopefully, we can kick on now.

"In football, anyone can beat anyone on their day.

"We're going into the play-offs in good form but we've got to stay focused and not get ahead of ourselves.

"It's a big couple of games we've got and, hopefully, we can come out on top."