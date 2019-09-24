Marcelo Bielsa wins FIFA award for Leeds United's sportsmanship against Aston Villa

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United have been awarded FIFA's Fair Play award for their actions during April's 1-1 controversial draw with Aston Villa at Elland Road.

For the second time last season United were the talk of the footballing world following Mateusz Klich's 72nd minute opener in West Yorkshire.

United broke the deadlock in controversial circumstances as Klich fired home as play continued despite Jonathan Kodjia being down injured in the centre circle.

The goal sparked a mass melee which led to Villa's Anwar El Ghazi being sent off and Leeds then allowing Villa to walk in an equaliser through Albert Adomah under instruction from Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have now been handed the award for the act of sportsmanship during the Championship clash which was awarded during the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on Monday night.

Club captain Liam Cooper collected the gong alongside fitness coach Benoit Delaval with Bielsa not in attendance during the ceremony.

Delaval read a statement on behalf of his head coach.

"I want to think FIFA and Leeds United and their fans, who did not question my actions," he said.

"They could have claimed that I had to respect the ruling of the official.

"When choosing how to act, the most difficult thing is not to distinguish between right or wrong, but to accept the consequences of doing what corresponds."

FIFA said of the decision: "Some residents of planet football consider winning the ultimate. The only purpose of playing the sport. For others though, there are values which need to be held even higher than those which bring victory.

"In April 2019, Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad were chasing automatic promotion to the English Premier League – a promised land that the side had been chasing since their relegation from the top flight in 2004.

"They faced Aston Villa, and went 1-0 up. However, Mateusz Klich’s goal was scored while a Villa player lay injured. Bielsa ordered his side to allow the opposition to equalise.

"The game finished 1-1, ultimately allowing their promotion rivals Sheffield United to guarantee their automatic spot in the Premier League, at Leeds’ expense.

"At the season’s conclusion, Leeds remained in the division after failing to gain promotion via the play-offs.

"What was at stake makes Bielsa’s act all the more remarkable, with the Argentinean coach and his side receiving the 2019 FIFA Fair Play Award for his side’s commendable act of sportsmanship."

