Marcelo Bielsa wary of ups and downs ahead of Leeds United trip to 'distinguished' Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic

CHARLTON Athletic’s strong start to the season has come as no surprise to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Saturday’s clash against “distinguished” former Whites favourite Lee Bowyer and his Addicks at The Valley.

Charlton are back in the Championship following last season’s victory against Sunderland in the League One play-offs final under former Whites midfield star Bowyer who clocked up 265 appearances and netted 55 goals for the Whites between 1996 and 2003.

As a manager, the former Whites Champions League star now has the Addicks sat eighth in the Championship and only three points behind front-runners Leeds who are just ahead of second-placed Swansea City on goal difference.

Charlton were third before last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Wigan Athletic - a second defeat on the spin following the previous weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to Birmingham City - but their season began with four victories and two draws.

Even so, Leeds head to south London as strong odds-on favourites to make it seven-straight away wins in all competitions but Bielsa is full of respect for both Charlton and Bowyer with the head coach again warning about the perils of an unpredictable division.

“First of all, he’s an important player of Leeds,” said Bielsa of Bowyer.

“We can distinguish him in front of us.

“Charlton have started well in the Championship. Every team has ups and downs. Everybody can win or lose, again, everyone.”

Asked if he had been suprised by the Addicks’ good start, Bielsa said: “No. Not surprised. What makes special the Championship is the distance between teams.

“We can verify that if we analyse the resources of every team, after matches are not going in the same way in the same analysis.

“Before every match you can think one team will win, but after the match, that doesn’t happen. Sometimes it does and doesn’t happen.

“If you see the Premier League, the top six, they are real favourites. Sometimes there can appear one or two more, no more than that.

“The Championship is not like that. It even looks the opposite.”