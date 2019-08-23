Marcelo Bielsa warns table can be misleading as Leeds United head to Stoke City

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa is braced for a hard game at Saturday's Championship hosts Stoke City with the head coach taking little notice of the table for a fixture which presents bottom against top.

Unbeaten Leeds head for the bet365 Stadium following three victories and a draw from their first four league games with the Whites top of the Championship and ahead of Swansea City on goal difference.

Stoke, meanwhile, prop up the division with just one draw and three losses so far with Potters boss Nathan Jones taking aim at his own players following Wednesday night's 3-1 loss at Preston North End.

Stoke were also pre-season title favourites before the start of the 2018-19 campaign under Gary Rowett who was sacked in January and replaced by former Luton Town boss Jones but the Potters could only finish the season in 16th.

There are already nine points between Leeds and Saturday's hosts after just four games of the new campaign but Bielsa has warned that gap could be misleading come their latest test in Staffordshire.

"The distance that there is between the teams in the table is almost never real so when you play it’s always too close," said Bielsa.

"In the Championship league everybody knows that all the results are possible.

"In the first game Fulham can't win to quote one example.

"For us it will be a much harder game like all of the games we are imaging in the future.

"For them, it's obvious that they have very good players in the squad so this is one the reasons that it will be hard."

Asked if he had been surprised by Stoke's struggles, Bielsa added: "The league shows that all the teams suffer bad and good results.

"Different parts of the season have different situations. Stoke will not keep these bad performances, so it's just a moment in the league.

"It's a moment that all the teams suffer."