Marcelo Bielsa seeks clear signs of growth as Leeds United head to Wigan Athletic

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa says his Leeds United side must prove they are growing ahead of the club’s third Championship clash of the season at Wigan Athletic.

Leeds will head for the DW Stadium with four points from their first two league games after an impressive 3-1 victory at Bristol City on the opening weekend of the new season followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

The Whites dominated against Forest with 68 per cent of possession and 15 attempts on goal compared to six from the Reds but a failure to take their chances led to United only taking a draw.

Leeds were much more clinical in their season opener at Ashton Gate – netting three times from 18 attempts on goal and four on target – and Leeds again impressed in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 win at Salford City.

Bielsa made seven changes to his side for the cup clash but will now line up with the same XI that started against Forest come Saturday afternoon’s assignment at Wigan (kick-off 3pm).

Back for a second season in charge at Leeds after agonisingly missing out on promotion last term, Bielsa is looking for conclusive proof that United are evolving for the better one year on

“The growing is something that we have to show,” said Bielsa.

“In the two games that we won, scoring six goals, we received 16 chances on goal, but if the opponent had the same efficiency like us in these two games, we wouldn’t have won the games.

“In the game that we created five times more than the opponent, we didn’t win the game.

"The analysis is focused now on the game that we drew as of course the other two games were positive games. The game we drew is the game that made us feel more comfortable than in the two games we won.

“In the two games that we won, we are taking a lot of information to correct and improve.”