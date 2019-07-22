Marcelo Bielsa salutes Australia and Patrick Bamford thanks fans as Leeds United return home en route to Sardinia

LEEDS UNITED have returned back home to England after the club's pre-season tour of Australia with the Whites flying back out to Sardinia four days later for the club's final pre-season friendly

United's travelling squad of 16 players landed back in England on Monday after a week in Australia that featured pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

After falling to a 4-0 defeat to the Red Devils in Perth on Wednesday, a 95th-minute strike from Pablo Hernandez gave the Whites a 2-1 success against A-League side Western Sydney on Saturday in the penultimate warm up game ahead of the new campaign.

After returning back to Thorp Arch, Leeds will be back on the plane this coming Friday with the Whites flying out to Sardinia ahead of Saturday evening's friendly against Serie A side Cagliari Calcio at Sardegna Arena (kick-off 7.30pm BST).

Another select squad looks likely to board the plane with Leeds fulfilling two friendlies on Saturday with a Whites XI also set to take on recently relegated Spanish Segunda Division side Girona at Tadcaster Albion's i2i Stadium (3pm).

United will then begin their Championship campaign the following Sunday away at Bristol City for a Sky televised 4.30pm kick-off.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa departed back to England positive about his side's tour Down Under and encouraged about the development of the game in Australia.

"The feeling is the country has a power because, finally, football is growing," said Bielsa.

"That gives the chance for the national team to get success."

Bielsa was also linked with the vacant Australia national team job back in 2017.

"Always, I had the illusion to be one option or the minimum to talk with them, to know what they want," said Bielsa.

"But finally this contact never happened. I understand it was like this, but, honestly, I would like to be part of the football in this country."

Striker Patrick Bamford also hailed the support Leeds received in Australia with the striker saying: "Thank you to everyone who supported us out in Australia, it's been a great experience. Happy to be back home and continue our work."