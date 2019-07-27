Marcelo Bielsa's predicted Leeds United starting XI ahead of Cagliari clash

Leeds United's team photo ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers clash. (Getty)
Leeds United's team photo ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers clash. (Getty)
Leeds United make the trip to Sardinia on Saturday evening to take on Serie A side Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena.

Marcelo Bielsa has split his squad in two once again as the Whites take on Girona in Manchester (18:00) before a second line-up faces Cagliari (19:30 BST) a short while later in Italy.

The Argentine has taken a 16-man outfit to Sardinia with a mix of experience and youth boarding the flight over.

There are questions marks over a number of positions for the 64-year-old with Bielsa expected to start a strong XI for the clash with the Serie A side.

Pablo Hernandez could move wide to accommodate both Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw in midfield while Gaetano Berardi may shift across to right-back.

The 30-year-old has featured at centre-back so far during pre-season but the fixture on Saturday evening presents a first opportunity for Ben White and Liam Cooper to form a partnership in the heart of defence.

Bielsa has also taken a host of youngsters for the trip with Leif Davis, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey and free agent Josh Rae all included in the squad.

Predicted line-up v Cagliari: Casilla, Berardi, Cooper, White, Davis; Phillips; Klich, Forshaw; Hernandez, Costa; Bamford.

Leeds squad for Cagliari friendly: Casilla, Rae, Davis, Cooper, White, Casey, Berardi, Phillips, Jenkins, Forshaw, Klich, Bogusz, Clarke, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford.

Notable first team squad players left out: Peacock-Farrell, Huffer, Miazek, Alioski, Douglas, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas, Hosannah, Gotts, Shackleton, Oduor, Stevens, Harrison, Roofe, Edmondson, Temenuzhkov