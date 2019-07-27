Marcelo Bielsa's predicted Leeds United starting XI ahead of Cagliari clash

Leeds United make the trip to Sardinia on Saturday evening to take on Serie A side Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena.

Marcelo Bielsa has split his squad in two once again as the Whites take on Girona in Manchester (18:00) before a second line-up faces Cagliari (19:30 BST) a short while later in Italy.

The Argentine has taken a 16-man outfit to Sardinia with a mix of experience and youth boarding the flight over.

There are questions marks over a number of positions for the 64-year-old with Bielsa expected to start a strong XI for the clash with the Serie A side.

Pablo Hernandez could move wide to accommodate both Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw in midfield while Gaetano Berardi may shift across to right-back.

The 30-year-old has featured at centre-back so far during pre-season but the fixture on Saturday evening presents a first opportunity for Ben White and Liam Cooper to form a partnership in the heart of defence.

Bielsa has also taken a host of youngsters for the trip with Leif Davis, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey and free agent Josh Rae all included in the squad.

Predicted line-up v Cagliari: Casilla, Berardi, Cooper, White, Davis; Phillips; Klich, Forshaw; Hernandez, Costa; Bamford.

Leeds squad for Cagliari friendly: Casilla, Rae, Davis, Cooper, White, Casey, Berardi, Phillips, Jenkins, Forshaw, Klich, Bogusz, Clarke, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford.

Notable first team squad players left out: Peacock-Farrell, Huffer, Miazek, Alioski, Douglas, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas, Hosannah, Gotts, Shackleton, Oduor, Stevens, Harrison, Roofe, Edmondson, Temenuzhkov