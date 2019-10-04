Marcelo Bielsa's predicted Leeds United line-up against Millwall - with Stuart Dallas set for change

Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton will all miss the trip to the capital, leaving spots up for grabs in the United squad. Bielsa revealed on Thursday his options, here's how he is expected to begin the clash with the Lions - a position switch for Stuart Dallas with a number of changes.

1. Kiko Casilla Goalkeeper

2. Luke Ayling Right-back

3. Gaetano Berardi Centre-back

4. Ben White Centre-back

