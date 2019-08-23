Marcelo Bielsa reveals two Leeds United injury doubts ahead of Stoke City clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are doubtful for this weekend's clash with Stoke City.

United make the trip to face the Potters on Saturday afternoon unbeaten in their opening four league fixtures this season.

City on the other hand are yet to record a win in the Championship with Nathan Jones seeing his side sit at the foot of the table having picked up one point from a possible twelve.

Leeds captain Cooper is a doubt for the match with an ankle injury after featuring in the 1-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Dallas is also an injury concern after he saw his night come to a premature end in midweek as Gaetano Berardi replaced the Northern Ireland international late on.

The 28-year-old picked up a muscle problem against the Bees with the pair taking no part in training on Friday ahead of the journey to Staffordshire.

Bielsa confirmed should his defensive duo fail to pass a late fitness test Jamie Shackelton and Berardi would come into the back four.

The Whites two long-term concerns in defender Luke Ayling and forward Tyler Roberts remain sidelined with no return date set.

Stoke, meanwhile, have no pressing injury worries following their 3-1 defeat to Preston North End earlier in the week.

Potters goalkeeper Jack Butland has come under increasing pressure from his manager after two crucial mistakes at Deepdale.

Jones said: “Everyone talks about him having to leave for his England place, but he’s got to do his job for Stoke first.

“I don’t know where mentally he must be because there’s so much talk about him.

“You don’t go from being a top goalkeeper to making the errors he is, there must be something playing on his mind. But look, he’s a top keeper who trains really well, but it doesn’t help us.

“I have to pick a side to win a game because if I don’t, trust me there will be a lot more than Jack Butland to worry about."