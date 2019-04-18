Marcelo Bielsa responds to talk of Leeds United deserving Premier League football

Marcelo Bielsa refused to be drawn on whether Leeds United's style of play deserves Premier League football insisting instead that there are teams "with different styles in all leagues."

The Whites are close to sealing a return to the top flight after a 15-year absence as they sit second in the Championship table.

Sheffield United remain three points behind Bielsa's side with four games of the campaign to go with Norwich City leading the way four points clear of United.

Leeds play host to Wigan Athletic on Good Friday while the Blades take on Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

Bielsa, who was speaking ahead of the busy Easter weekend of action, was asked whether plaudits over United's style of play deserving Premier League football were right.

"All the teams play with different styles in all the leagues," Bielsa said.

"I am watching teams in the Championship who play the same and different to us.

"In the Premier League, there are teams who play similar, for example to Manchester City and teams who play very differently.

"For example, for Liverpool, some are the same and some are different."

Asked about whether United were overly fixated on the table, he said: "Our objective is to be focused for the three points that we play for in each game.

"After every game we have to adapt to the new reality that is the table.

"And that's to be focused to win the three points in each game."