Marcelo Bielsa 'rejects any act of racism' after allegation against Leeds United player

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says they reject any form of racism, after an allegation was made against one of his players.

The FA have launched an investigation after an allegation was made that Jonathan Leko was racially abused by a Leeds player during Saturday's game at Charlton.

Bielsa was asked about the issue after Tuesday night's game against West Brom.

He condemned racism but said he could not comment on specifics that were under investigation.

"First of all we reject any act of racism," he said,

"I couldn't give an opinion about this [allegation] because it is going to be investigated by the authorities."

The issue was first raised in the post-game press conference at The Valley, when Charlton match winner Macauley Bonne said: "There was one thing happened today that I won't mention until it comes out later."

The FA confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating the incident, which was noted in referee John Brooks' report.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: "Leeds United are aware of an allegation made following our Sky Bet Championship game with Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.

The club will be working with the FA during their investigation."