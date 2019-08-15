Marcelo Bielsa refuses to be drawn on return dates for Tyler Roberts and Luke Ayling

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Tyler Roberts is expected to be available for selection before Luke Ayling but once again refused to put a time frame over their return.

The pair remain sidelined having played no part in the Argentine's pre-season preparations for a second assault on the Championship.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling remains sidelined. (Getty)

Ayling underwent ankle surgery last month while Roberts had fluid drained from his knee at the end of last season following the play-off defeat to Derby County.

"Week by week they are evaluating this process," Bielsa revealed.

"Tyler Roberts will probably be ready and in the team before Luke Ayling. I cannot confirm the date. We are talking about players who are not coming back soon."

Bielsa also confirmed his team for this weekend's trip to the DW stadium against Wigan Athletic, though the 64-year-old took a light-hearted approach that raised a few laughs.

"I cannot say the team today," he said, "because a supporter said two days ago I was giving the advantage to the opposition.

"But between you and me, it will be the same team."

United made seven changes for the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Salford City at Moor Lane.

Bielsa, though, will revert to the starting line-up that was held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at Elland Road last weekend.

Kiko Casilla will start in goal with a back four of Stuart Dallas, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Barry Douglas.

Kalvin Phillips will take up his usual role in midfield with Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich playing in a more advanced role behind lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez will begin once again begin as the two wide men.

Asked about whether his selection task had been made harder following the League Cup victory, he said: "We cannot play all the league with eleven players, we will always need one alternative for each position.

"Which is why we give minutes. When you need to make a change for injury, a red card or the performance, it allows us to find the players at a good level."