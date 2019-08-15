Marcelo Bielsa pinpoints where Ben White must prove himself after impressive Leeds United start

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted his surprise at Ben White’s impressive start to life at Leeds United this season but says he still has “steps to give” in his development.

White has started all three games so far this season, producing a string of impressive performances in the heart of Bielsa’s defence.

Questions were raised following the departure of Pontus Jansson this summer, with the 21-year-old brought in to replace the outgoing Swede without kicking a ball in the division.

Loan spells in the Football League with Newport County and Peterborough United have aided his development away from parent club Brighton, and now he is continuing to learn his trade under the Argentine’s stewardship in LS11.

Bielsa, though, revealed it was “difficult” to think White would begin as well as he has with United following his season-long loan in West Yorkshire from the south coast.

“Ben White was a decision of Victor Orta,” Bielsa said.

“It was difficult to think that he would have the performance he is having right now because the reference that we had is with games not in the Championship.

“He has a lot of steps to give and the most important one is how he reacts when he doesn’t play well.

“For example, the goalkeeper can be important if they have a good memory.

“If they have a mistake at the beginning of the game and then play the game thinking about the mistake they made it makes them play worse.

“If you move this idea towards centre-back, it’s very important to see how he reacts when he has a mistake.

“In the player it is very important to have the reality. It is very important that you keep reality when you are suffering from a mistake that makes you feel weak.”