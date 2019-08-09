Marcelo Bielsa on the importance of Leeds United's summer transfer business

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says the club's summer transfer business was an "important job" following the close of the window on Thursday.

United have shipped out 25 players in a bid to clear the wage bill in recent months, with the Elland Road side casting half an eye on the EFL's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Leeds altered their approach to the transfer market this summer, opting to mainly invest in loan deals for any additions to Bielsa's senior squad in West Yorkshire.

Eddie Nketiah, Jack Harrison, Ben White, Illan Meslier and Jack Clarke all joined on initial season-long loans while winger Helder Costa will make his switch from Premier League side Wolves permanent next summer.

Bielsa, though, admitted it had been a tough summer but that the hard work behind the scenes had been required.

"This summer market has been a period of high working time," Bielsa said.

"The club needs some money to solve the FFP situation. Then the club gets this objective.

"We have sold or moved 25 players. This is something very important for the club and its economical situation. The players continuing with the club are those who can participate.

"The work that came from the people who have to do this work in the club was an important job."

United return to action on Saturday lunchtime as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road in the Championship.

Asked about the challenge the Whites face, Bielsa added: "The same we have every game, the same expectation. Trying to be better than the opponent, then in this way we deserve the win."