Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds United's déjà vu and Derby County's one chance, after Rams snatch draw late on

Marcelo Bielsa felt the déjà vu as strongly as anyone at Elland Road today, after Derby snatched a point with an injury time goal.

Chris Martin's strike was the visitors' first on target in the entire encounter, having been utterly dominated in the first half and bettered for much of the second, yet they left Yorkshire with a point.

Leeds took a 20th minute lead through an own goal and could have been out of sight by the break.

Mateusz Klich missed a second half penalty and Derby took heart, building their way back into the game and eventually delivering the moment Leeds fans were fearing.

Bielsa began his press conference with a quip that it was an unncessary post-match debate, so often has it been the case that Leeds have conceded late on.

He seemed particularly bothered by the scarcity of Derby's chances, in a game that saw what he believes is the very best of his Whites.

"I think that this press conference, we can avoid it because we should verify what has happened a lot of times to us," he said.

"But today was the worst even.

"They shot just once, all match and we created between 10 to 12 chances.

"Today we played 60 minutes very, very good, maybe the best 60 minutes in my time as coach of the team. After that we were a little superior for 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes it was similar for both teams."

Bielsa said he had set Leeds up to 'take care' in the final stages and pointed out that he had actually taken steps to lock down the left hand side of the pitch.

Barry Douglas came on to play left-back, allowing Gjanni Alioski to move forward to the wing, with Helder Costa switching to the right flank.

Yet it was down the left that Derby came to score the equaliser.

"Thank God, football doesn't allow that manager has a lot of impact in the match," said Bielsa.

"I realised in the match that they started to grow in the right side, so I put [Gjanni] Alioski instead of Helder [Costa], who defends better than Helder, and I put Douglas on who defends better than Alioski. I did it to control this, but from this sector the goal came."

Bielsa also admitted Leeds had, later on, defended deeper, having held a high line and pressed ferociously to good effect earlier in the match, because they were trying to take fewer risks at 1-0 up.

"We cannot think that receiving just one chance in 90 minutes means that it's enough to win or draw the match," he said.

"When we lose points in this way, it's difficult to admit reasons for me. So we think that is destiny or luck. Maybe behind the destiny is another reason that can justify that.

"It's true that we started to play long so we didn't go line to line. This is what I call taking care. This is when you take care and protect yourself.

"Between two teams, where one team in the first 75 minutes show real superiority. But if the team doesn't take care of this situation, after they score, you could claim this [was a mistake]. If we could have been more offensive in the last 15 minutes and they score, we could have linked this offensive way if they score. But the real situation is they created just one chance in 90 minutes and we created many.

"If this is not enough to win three points," he trailed off, throwing his hands in the air with a wry smile.

It was one of those days for Leeds United. But even at such an early stage of the season, those days are becoming frustratingly frequent for Bielsa and Leeds inside Elland Road.