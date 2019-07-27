Marcelo Bielsa names strong Leeds United line-up for Cagliari clash

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named a strong starting line-up for the Whites final pre-season fixture.

The Argentine once again split his squad in two on Saturday with a Whites XI taking on Girona in Manchester.

United made the trip to take on Serie A side Cagliari later in the evening with the 64-year-old opting to select a strong line-up.

Kiko Casilla will start in goal with a back four of Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper, Ben White and Leif Davis.

Kalvin Phillips takes up his usual defensive role in midfield while Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich are the advanced midfielders.

Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa are chosen at the two wingers with Patrick Bamford leading the line.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Davis, Cooper, White, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Rae, Jenkins, Casey, Bogusz, Clarke.

Cagliari XI: Cragno; Mattiello, Ceppitelli (C), Klavan, Lykogiannīs; Rog, Oliva, Ioniță; Birsa; João Pedro, Pavoletti.