Marcelo Bielsa lauds Patrick Bamford as Adam Forshaw's Leeds United wait goes on

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa heaped praised on Patrick Bamford following his brace against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites secured a 2-0 victory over Paul Cook's men at the DW stadium as Bamford struck either side of the interval following the 21st minute dismissal of Wigan midfielder Joe Williams.

Bamford has now bagged three goals in three Championship outings this term, with Bielsa pleased by what he has seen so far from his number nine this season.

"For a striker, scoring goals is always going to be important," Bielsa stated.

"It's going to be a major positive for him and also for the team. Bamford is a player with a big personality, and to score two goals is obviously going to be exciting for him."

Adam Forshaw was also left frustrated in his attempts to net his first Leeds goal since his move from Middlesbrough over 18 months ago.

The midfielder saw a header crash the post in the build-up to the Whites opener, before seeing several other opportunities fly wide of the mark.

Bielsa, though, says he has seen enough encouraging signs from Forshaw this term: "He’s a mixed midfielder.

"He’s a midfielder helping Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips too. Of course, when he has to attack, he’s going to be close to the opponent’s goal.

"Last year, he played a lot of times as a positional midfielder. And now he is having continuity.

"He had a good pre-season. He put in a good performance."