Marcelo Bielsa is staying - and it didn’t take Leeds long to show off their first summer signing

Leeds United announced Marcelo Bielsa would remain as manager on Monday - and the club were quick to show off their new signing.

Whites fans had pleaded for the Argentine to remain at Elland Road despite the Championship play-off exit to Derby County (we'll not talk about that) on May 15.

After all, he had provided so many memorable moments in his first season in charge and has certainly earned his place in every Leeds fans' hearts.

Weeks of 'will he' or won't he stay' were finally put to bed yesterday, with the 63-year-old agreeing a one-year extension after the club's hierarchy met his demands. Phew.

That, of course, was met by jubilant Leeds fans on social media as Bielsa plans to go one step further next season and win promotion to the Premier League.

And while news of the former Roma manager's commitment quickly travelled around the internet, it seems he was the topic of Leeds City Centre, too.

The image above, captured by Pete Allison, showed Bielsa's face plastered across an electronic advertising screen saying: 'Big news requires a big screen #LUFC'.

The poster itself displayed a somewhat motivational caption with 'Ready for a second season?' while underneath that, it says: 'Leeds United, we go again, with Marcelo Bielsa'.

It is understood that Leeds have pledged further changes to their training ground at Thorp Arch and to meet his transfer market wishes.