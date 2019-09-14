Marcelo Bielsa hails Kalvin Phillips development as Leeds United's homegrown star sees loyalty rewarded

Marcelo Bielsa hailed Kalvin Phillips' development at Elland Road after the Leeds United midfielder put pen to paper on a new five-year deal earlier this week.

The 23-year-old's future in West Yorkshire was the subject of speculation this summer after Premier League side Aston Villa showed strong interest in the Whites academy product.

United turned down a number of bids for Phillips this summer and have now rewarded him with a new deal after a stunning campaign under Bielsa last season.

The Argentine revealed his belief that his defensive midfield linchpin was "very deserving" after being handed improved terms for his loyalty following a breakout campaign.

"It's very good for him," Bielsa said.

"He deserves it and it's very good also for the club and of course very good for the team as well - he is very deserving of it.

"He is a player who has developed a lot, he defends well.

"He improved a lot in aerial play and agility. He moves the ball really well and he can grow a lot more."

Asked how difficult it would have been to replace Phillips in the summer transfer window, he said: "In Leeds, Forshaw can do a lot of things that Kalvin does, the difference is that Kalvin has had 60 matches playing in this position and Adam none.

"In our group Forshaw and White are the possibilities. And from the group of young players we are trying to develop one of them to be a good option in there."