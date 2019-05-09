Marcelo Bielsa "full of emotion" for Maurico Pochettino after Tottenham Hotspur reach Champions League final

Marcelo Bielsa says he was "full of emotions" for protégé Mauricio Pochettino following Tottenham Hotspur's unlikely triumph over Ajax to reach the Champions League final.

Pochettino guided his men to their first European final since 1984 in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

Spurs, who were 3-0 down on aggregate, produced a thrilling second half comeback in the second leg of their tie with Ajax as Lucas Moura struck a hat-trick which included a dramatic 96th minute winner.

The Argentinian saw his side progress at the Johan Cruyff Arena on away goals and was brought to tears afterwards as he celebrated his achievement with his players.

Pochettino recently described Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa as his "football father" and a "genius", with the pair having a relationship dating back to when Bielsa signed the Spurs boss as a youngster at Newell’s Old Boys.

Asked about what he made of the achievement by his close friend in reaching the Champions League final with Tottenham, Bielsa said: "We were all full of emotions after the game of last night.

“And I can imagine what he felt because as a head coach I think it was a special emotion for him.

“The game of yesterday was a party of football for the team who won. For the team who lost, both teams respected each other.

“I saw Pochettino trying to control his happiness not to offend the opponent. It doesn’t mean he didn’t celebrate. And I saw that he was controlling himself, he didn’t want his celebration to be an offence to the opponent team.

“And I am thankful for what he said about me.”

Bielsa, though, said he was due no credit for the achievement, believing that Pochettino had very much become his own man and head coach in his own right.

“I want to tell you, I’ve known Pochettino since he was 15," he continued.

"He has built his own career as a head coach. He has built his own style. It’s his property. What his team does is more linked to his ideas than the ideas of other teams,” he insisted.

“That’s why I disagree with the position of teacher. I’m not his teacher, because Pochettino’s style is an original one, he designed and drew it himself."