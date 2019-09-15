Marcelo Bielsa embraces calm after the storm as Leeds United's persistence and intensity bring win over Barnsley

Marcelo Bielsa embraced the calm after the storm of this afternoon's derby win over Barnsley at Oakwell.

The 2-0 scoreline in his team's favour allowed Leeds United head coach to enjoy a feeling he cherishes more than happiness itself.

A late goal from substitute Eddie Nketiah and a Mateusz Klich penalty put Leeds back on top in the Championship.

The points were in the balance until the 84th minute, Barnsley giving the Whites plenty to think about.

Bielsa says the quality of the Tykes' performance showed how good the division is.

"It was a match that we deserved to win, but we could have lost or drawn as well," said the Argentine boss.

"Very good opponent we have to say, a young team, they ran a lot, they try always to play.

"I think the team is better than the addition of each player they have. Congratulation to their manager and their players as well.

"The Championship is so special for me, that one team like this one is near the bottom of the table."

Bielsa lauded his side's persistence, continuing to attack throughout, despite the frustration of a multitude of missed chances.

"We insist a lot, we keep going with the same intensity and also sometimes we are lucky to score or receive a goal," he said.

"For me the most important thing was it was a beautiful match. I felt that everyone who watched the match, enjoyed it.

"The win, more than happiness, brings calm to me."

Bielsa lauded 19-year-old midfielder Jamie Shackleton for a 'very good' performance, particularly in the first half.

The teen came into the side today when Adam Forshaw failed a fitness test with a hip injury that Bielsa doesn't expect to keep him out of next week's game against Derby.

A frustrating first half, in which Leeds got into great positions but failed to deliver quality crosses into the area, brought an interval change, Helder Costa coming on for Jack Harrison.

Bielsa wanted more crosses, hence the change.

"Helder always chooses to cross.

"He chooses the cross looking for a team-mate, in the first half we had a lot of opportunity to cross but didn't find a team-mate in the box.

"Harrison and [Patrick] Bamford they played well enough. Helder and [Eddie] Nketiah have different characteristics and in a match like that, sometimes variety is a good option."

The one slight worry for Leeds, in a footballing sense, was the havoc created by corners sent into the Leeds penalty area.

Nottingham Forest and Swansea's goals at Elland Road earlier this season both came following corner kicks and Bielsa admits it's an issue.

"The opponent created a lot of chances, using different ways," he said.

"But our offensive attacking spirit, sometimes we give the option to the opponent to have more chances.

"It's true, set-pieces against us are a problem for us."

Off the pitch, there were ugly scenes towards the end of the game, with fighting in the corner where the two sets of fans were in closest proximity.

Bielsa said he didn't see what had gone on, but added he felt 'pity'